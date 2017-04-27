Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (INB)

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) opened at 9.29 on Thursday. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze.

About Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on high current income. The Fund invests in various industry sectors, such as financial, technology, healthcare, industrials, real estate, consumer-non-cyclical, consumer-cyclical, energy, closed-end funds, materials, banks-foreign, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, pipelines, communications, telecommunication services, automotive, gas distribution, pipelines-C-Corp, railways, electric, banks, toll roads, insurance, water, airports, hotel, integrated electric insurance-foreign and other.

