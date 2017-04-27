SunTrust Banks, Inc. Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) to Buy

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.32 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 59.42 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $137,977.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,548 shares of company stock worth $979,255. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 39,951 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 517,582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,693,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 771,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,806,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

