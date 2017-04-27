Cogeco’s (CGO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a C$76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$74.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGO. CIBC increased their target price on Cogeco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO) traded up 0.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. 8,273 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.11 billion. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cogeco-inc-cgo-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc is a holding company, which operates in the communications and media sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Communications and Other. The Communications segment, through the Company’s subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc (Cogeco Communications), provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.