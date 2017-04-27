Coach Inc (COH) Receives $43.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.85.

COH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr raised shares of Coach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.20 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coach in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Coach by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 20,866 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coach by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,276,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coach by 28.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Coach by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 525,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Coach by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 39.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Coach has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coach had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coach will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Coach’s payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

