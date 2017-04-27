ClubCorp Holdings Inc (MYCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClubCorp Holdings Inc (NYSE:MYCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm earned $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 13.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. ClubCorp Holdings has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $911.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. ClubCorp Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYCC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ClubCorp Holdings from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on ClubCorp Holdings from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on ClubCorp Holdings from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie cut ClubCorp Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in ClubCorp Holdings by 1.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 900,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 20.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,188,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period.

About ClubCorp Holdings

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc is engaged in membership-based leisure business. The Company is also the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company operates through two segments: golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs.

