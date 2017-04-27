Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cloud Peak Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the mining company an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) traded down 4.92% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 519,837 shares of the company were exchanged. Cloud Peak Energy has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.38 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 19.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will post ($0.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

