Zacks: Analysts Expect Clorox Co (CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 239.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,899,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clorox by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,360,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,174,000 after buying an additional 212,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,784,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 848,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,560,000 after buying an additional 117,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) opened at 133.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.07. Clorox has a 12-month low of $111.24 and a 12-month high of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.13%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

