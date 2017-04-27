Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) opened at 7.97 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $201.53 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post ($2.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 44,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $332,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. White sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,510 shares of company stock worth $2,062,895 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,764.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,029,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 813,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

