Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a national network of local health and human services. It operates as a provider of an array of community-based services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, brain and spinal cord injuries and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses, and to youth with emotional, behavioral and medically complex challenges, as well as their families. The Company serves governmental agencies, non-public payors, and not-for-profit organizations. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Civitas Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civitas Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) traded down 1.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 42,950 shares of the company traded hands. Civitas Solutions has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $663.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business earned $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.32 million. Civitas Solutions had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Civitas Solutions will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc is a provider of home- and community-based health and human services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, physical or behavioral disabilities and other special needs. The Company operates through two segments: Human Services and Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS).

