Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Citigroup Inc

“CFG really hit its stride in 1Q17. Typically returns are seasonally lower in 1Q, but reported ROTCE was 9.7% vs. 8.4% in 4Q16 and very close to the company’s 10% target. To be fair, $0.04 was due to the recent tax changes we’ve seen at peers, but even excluding that core ROTCE was 9.0%. It’s impressive given that just two years ago ROTCE was 6.7% and shows how much progress CFG has made against its IPO business plan. With rates continuing to go higher and with fee growth really kicking, in we continue to think that CFG can outperform expectations.”,” Citigroup Inc’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $40.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) traded down 1.14% on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,488 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $39.75.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,885,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,925,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 776.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 1,883,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,895,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,548,000 after buying an additional 1,648,956 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

