Shire PLC (SHP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc

Shire PLC (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHP. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($75.43) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($70.31) price target on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shire PLC from GBX 6,300 ($80.54) to GBX 6,000 ($76.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($84.38) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,115.60 ($78.18).

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) traded up 0.03% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4602.50. 1,748,624 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,672.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,693.42. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,707.19 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,377.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 41.55 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 20.64 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $3.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/citigroup-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-shire-plc-shp-updated.html.

In related news, insider William Burns purchased 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,742 ($60.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,449.12 ($8,244.85).

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shire PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.