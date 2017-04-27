Citigroup Inc Cuts Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Price Target to $61.00

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) opened at 55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc Cuts Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Price Target to $61.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/citigroup-inc-lowers-dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-price-target-to-61-00-updated.html.

In related news, VP John Varughese sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $491,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Twohig sold 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $4,165,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,024.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 170,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 158,666.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 232,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates through four segments: Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.