Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 675 ($8.63) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.20) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 720 ($9.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.04) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc from GBX 550 ($7.03) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Cineworld Group plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.44) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($8.89).

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) traded up 2.17% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 706.00. 430,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.89 billion. Cineworld Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 496.53 and a 12 month high of GBX 706.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 660.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cineworld-group-plc-cine-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt-updated.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.20.

Cineworld Group plc Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international cinema chain. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Ireland, and Central and Eastern Europe and Israel (CEE & I). The Company has approximately 220 cinemas with over 2,010 screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.