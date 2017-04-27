CIGNA Co. (CI) Insider Jason D. Sadler Sells 4,213 Shares

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $640,418.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,474.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) opened at 156.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $159.07. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.53.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. CIGNA had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post $9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CIGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter worth $113,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 436.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 5.8% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Pax World Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter worth $214,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on CIGNA from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

