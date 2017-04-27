Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) opened at 7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company’s market cap is $129.37 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Turner Investments LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Forrest purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

