CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) traded down 0.99% on Friday, hitting $44.78. 546,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.23.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $810.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.
In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $136,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.
