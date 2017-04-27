Facebook Inc (FB) Insider Sells $2,259,200.00 in Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $2,259,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,061,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 146.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $108.23 and a one year high of $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 241,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,638,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $188,606,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 68.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

