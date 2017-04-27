China Mobile (CHL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.69

Media coverage about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) has been trending very positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) opened at 53.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses and Wireline Broadband businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

