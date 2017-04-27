Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $223,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 111.22 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $113.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.94. The business earned $577 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.48 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

