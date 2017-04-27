Analysts Set Chemtura Corp (CHMT) PT at $33.33

Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemtura Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Chemtura Corp during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemtura Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemtura Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chemtura Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chemtura Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) remained flat at $33.50 on Monday. Chemtura Corp has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm earned $385 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.47 million. Chemtura Corp had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Chemtura Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemtura Corp will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chemtura Corp

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products.

