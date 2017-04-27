Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) to Sell

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cheesecake Factory’s company’s profits have been under pressure owing to a rise in rates of wages. Moreover, as the company strives to expand its presence worldwide, pre-opening costs of outlets along with expenses related to sales initiatives will continue to hurt margins. While the company has a positive record earnings surprises in the last 4 quarters, estimates have been going down ahead of its Q1 earnings release. Nonetheless, various initiatives to boost sales and traffic volume like menu innovation, roll-out of an improved server training program, launch of mobile payment app and increased focus on delivery service bode well. Further, the company’s aggressive expansion initiatives also bode well and should drive growth. However, continued sluggish performance by Grand Lux Café raises concern. Also, soft consumer spending in the U.S. restaurant space is a major headwind.”

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) opened at 65.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm earned $603.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Doug Benn sold 16,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,082,002.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,109.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $99,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock worth $4,114,764. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 58,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 53.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

