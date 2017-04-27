Chase Co. (CCF) Director Everett Chadwick, Jr. Sells 300 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) Director Everett Chadwick, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) opened at 104.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $962.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.64. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation is engaged in manufacturing of protective materials for reliability applications. The Company’s operating segments include industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions.

