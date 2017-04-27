Charter Communications’ (CHTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $356.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Charter Communications from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,812 shares. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $350.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.18 and its 200 day moving average is $299.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.61. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6,820.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

