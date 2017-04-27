Chart Industries (GTLS) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.56

Media stories about Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been trending very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chart Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) opened at 36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.62. Chart Industries has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.87.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

