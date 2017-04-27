Analysts Set Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) PT at $40.68

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Charles Schwab Corp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Instinet reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Charles Schwab Corp in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) traded down 1.885% during trading on Monday, reaching $39.305. The company had a trading volume of 5,567,152 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.876 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Charles Schwab Corp has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $43.65.

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Corp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Charles Schwab Corp’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Corp will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Charles Schwab Corp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 738,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $30,686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,244 shares of company stock valued at $48,267,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab Corp during the first quarter worth $119,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab Corp by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab Corp

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

