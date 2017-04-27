Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in a report published on Friday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $106.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) traded up 1.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.75. 101,755 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $91.57.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider William D. Barbo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,088,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,459. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

