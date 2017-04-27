Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charles River Laboratories Intl. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 38 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) traded up 1.79% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,063 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post $5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David P. Johst sold 34,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $3,080,852.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,005 shares in the company, valued at $17,901,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Davide Molho sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,054,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,459. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development.

