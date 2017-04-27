CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $390,000 Position in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) opened at 59.00 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The firm’s market cap is $3.38 billion.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Clean Harbors had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $390,000 Position in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/central-trust-co-has-390000-position-in-clean-harbors-inc-clh-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 94,469 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $5,405,516.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,209,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,847,334.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,170 shares in the company, valued at $970,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $11,792,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.