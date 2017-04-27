Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a report published on Thursday. Tudor Pickering currently has a $29.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wunderlich upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) opened at 17.02 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.44 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-tudor-pickering-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $13,563,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Tide Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $99,521,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $7,869,000. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.