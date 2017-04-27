Zacks Investment Research Lowers Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Centennial Resource Development Inc., is formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation, is headquatered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wunderlich upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 1.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 295,422 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.37 billion. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $586,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

