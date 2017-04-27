Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Cedar Fair, L.P. reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair, L.P..

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Cedar Fair, L.P. had a return on equity of 768.42% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUN. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cedar Fair, L.P. from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,048 shares. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Cedar Fair, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s payout ratio is 122.14%.

In other news, CEO Matthew A. Ouimet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $613,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,962,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kelley Semmelroth sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $371,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company operates within a segment of amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 11 amusement parks, two separately gated outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels.

