CDW Corp (CDW) Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW Corp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in CDW Corp by 160.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CDW Corp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 73.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,023,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,795,000 after buying an additional 433,338 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Corp by 2,057.2% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 306,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 292,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) opened at 59.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. CDW Corp has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. CDW Corp had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 53.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW Corp will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CDW Corp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of CDW Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of CDW Corp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $51.51 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

In other CDW Corp news, VP Neil B. Fairfield sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $316,399.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis G. Berger sold 67,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,991,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,358.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

