CCA Industries, Inc. (CAW) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CAW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CCA Industries (NYSE:CAW) opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million and a P/E ratio of 19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. CCA Industries has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.99.

CCA Industries (NYSE:CAW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cca-industries-inc-caw-stock-rating-upgraded-by-thestreet-updated.html.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc (CCA) manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products. The Company is engaged in the sale of products in several health-and-beauty aids over-the-counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Under its brand names, the Company markets several different but categorically related products.

