CBIZ (CBZ) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

News headlines about CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBIZ earned a news impact score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) opened at 15.20 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $808.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.95.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company earned $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $115,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

