Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Cathay General Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 76,704 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 32.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $689,384.85. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 192,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,573.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $137,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $137,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,712 shares of company stock worth $9,673,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

