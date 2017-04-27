Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$102.00” Price Target for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Robert W. Baird set a $102.00 target price on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an outperform rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $98.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) traded down 1.89% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 6,727,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $60.22 billion. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26. Caterpillar also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,585 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average daily volume of 1,489 put options.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. Caterpillar had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business earned $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently -2,369.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 52.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

