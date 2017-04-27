Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Grows By 10.6%

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,069 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 202,662 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $129,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 21,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $274,521.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,015,893 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 231,997 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $605.44 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.74 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

