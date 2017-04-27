Carr's Group PLC’s (CARR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Carr's Group PLC (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on shares of Carr's Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.90) target price on shares of Carr's Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Carr's Group PLC (LON:CARR) traded down 0.89% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.15. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 126.58 million. Carr's Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 167.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of €0.95 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

In other news, insider Christopher N. C. Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £15,100 ($19,304.53).

About Carr's Group PLC

Carr’s Group plc is engaged in the agriculture and engineering activities. The Company’s segments are Agriculture and Engineering. The Agriculture segment includes the sale of animal feed and feed blocks together with retail sales of farm equipment, fuels and farm consumables. The Engineering segment includes the design and manufacture of bespoke equipment for use in nuclear, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

