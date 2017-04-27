CarMax, Inc (KMX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “CarMax surpassed earnings and revenue estimates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 with earnings per share rising 14.1% year over year. The company's focus on the used-vehicle market, aggressive store-expansion and share repurchases should help it outperform peers. However, the average selling prices in used vehicle as well as wholesale vehicle segment has been declining. Moreover, the company faces weakness in other sales and revenues. Income in the CAF business has also been declining. CarMax has been incurring significant cash outflows from operations. CarMax has underperformed the Zacks-categorized Retail/Wholesale-Auto Parts industry in the last three months.”

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CarMax from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Vetr raised CarMax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.34. CarMax has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CarMax, Inc (KMX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/carmax-inc-kmx-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other CarMax news, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William C. Jr. Wood sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $410,886.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 10,052,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,271,000 after buying an additional 4,019,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,124,000 after buying an additional 462,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,987,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,329,000 after buying an additional 270,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,952,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,223,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $223,614,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.