Steven B. Epstein Buys 230,000 Shares of CareView Communications Inc (CRVW) Stock

CareView Communications Inc (OTCBB:CRVW) Director Steven B. Epstein purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CareView Communications Inc (OTCBB:CRVW) opened at 0.188 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $26.20 million. CareView Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc is a developer of a suite of products and hardware to help connect patients, families and healthcare providers through a data and patient monitoring system (the CareView System). The Company’s CareView System runs on each hospital’s coaxial cable television network that provides television signals to patient room.

