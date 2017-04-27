Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $140,000 Stake in Career Education Corp. (CECO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Career Education Corp. were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Career Education Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Career Education Corp. by 52.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Career Education Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Career Education Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Career Education Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) traded up 3.30% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 448,123 shares of the company traded hands. Career Education Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The stock’s market capitalization is $707.28 million.

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Career Education Corp. had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business earned $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Career Education Corp. will post $0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Career Education Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Career Education Corp.

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels.

