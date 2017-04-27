Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.92.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $81.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Target Price at $88.58” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cardinal-health-inc-cah-receives-88-58-average-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

In other Cardinal Health news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $16,835,676.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 682,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,688,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,129,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,788,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 517.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,723,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,918,000 after buying an additional 1,444,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 284.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 343,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 548,145 shares. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $33.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.