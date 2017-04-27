Capstone Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,565 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) opened at 46.25 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

