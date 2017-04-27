Alcobra Ltd (ADHD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alcobra Ltd (NASDAQ:ADHD) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Development of new drugs carries a high failure rate, either because the drug in question fails to show efficacy or significant safety issues arise during the clinical trial process. In addition, regulatory authorities such as the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) may delay the approval process or reject Alcobra’s clinical findings.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcobra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Alcobra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Alcobra in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Alcobra and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Alcobra from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.93.

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) traded down 4.53% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 254,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Alcobra has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company’s market cap is $31.97 million.

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcobra will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcobra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,057,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcobra during the third quarter valued at $2,799,000. VHCP Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcobra by 5.7% in the third quarter. VHCP Management LLC now owns 658,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 35,597 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alcobra during the third quarter valued at $5,771,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Alcobra by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alcobra

Alcobra Ltd is an Israel-based Biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a proprietary drug, MG01CI, to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a common and morbid neuropsychiatric condition in children and adults. Adult ADHD is associated with increased health risks and healthcare costs, higher divorce rates, lower levels of socioeconomic attainment, lower academic achievement, unemployment and work place deficits, increased risks for motor vehicle accidents, greater likelihood of additional psychiatric disorders, increased criminal activity and incarceration, and higher rates of substance use and abuse.

