Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research report report published on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“The Phase 1 safety trial of IV CR845 showed no significant differences in respiratory drive vs. placebo at super-therapeutic dosing levels.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Laidlaw lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.12.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) traded down 1.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. 730,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $430.84 million. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/cantor-fitzgerald-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-cara-therapeutics-inc-cara.html.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi Lp Rho acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $9,095,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.