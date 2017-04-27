Macquarie Cuts Canadian National Railway Company (CNR) Price Target to C$98.00

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Macquarie from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway Company from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.50.

Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) opened at 98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $102.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/canadian-national-railway-company-cnr-given-new-c98-00-price-target-at-macquarie-updated.html.

In other news, insider Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.81, for a total value of C$97,810.00. Also, insider Jean-Jacques Ruest sold 15,417 shares of Canadian National Railway Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.94, for a total value of C$1,479,106.98. Insiders sold 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,607 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.