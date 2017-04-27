Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Veritas Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) opened at 16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

