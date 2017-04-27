Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Instinet initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) opened at 16.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
