Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Instinet initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) opened at 16.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/canada-goose-holdings-inc-subordinate-voting-shares-goos-research-coverage-started-at-robert-w-baird-updated.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.