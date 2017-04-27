Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares’ (GOOS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Instinet started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) opened at 16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

