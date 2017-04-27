Rogers Communications’ (RCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) opened at 46.16 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 116.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7,392.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

